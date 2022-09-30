Anita Marks breaks down why she is taking the Vikings -2.5 over the Saints on Sunday morning in London. (0:40)

Why Anita Marks likes the Vikings to cover vs. the Saints (0:40)

The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints will play the first London NFL game of the season Sunday morning (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network).

The Saints are 1-2 after consecutive losses to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. They are also facing injury questions as QB Jameis Winston has missed practice this week and is doubtful for the game. The Vikings are 2-1 and opened the season with a surprising and dominant win over the Green Bay Packers.

Now, the two teams will meet at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. The stadium's capacity is 62,850. That's slightly smaller than the home stadiums of the Vikings and Saints.

Here's the stadium switching from one kind of football to another.

In London, both teams checked out the field and chose their side for Saturday's North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham.

#Saints DB Paulson Adebo sporting the Tottenham Hotspur home white kit. @Saints will be playing in Tottenham's home stadium on Sunday. #SaintsInLondon⚜️ pic.twitter.com/xNnHORiNFc — Todd Graffagnini (@NTGraff) September 29, 2022

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte got in the action as well.

The Saints have made their headquarters at the practice field of the London Irish rugby union team. Members of The Exiles, as they're called, took in Saints practice, perhaps wondering why the Americans are wearing all those pads to carry the ball.

🏉 👀 🏈



Few of our lads went out to check out the New Orleans Saints 👌



Good luck on Sunday, @Saints ☘️ pic.twitter.com/riHAFaG7mO — London Irish (@londonirish) September 29, 2022

#Saints WR Marquez Callaway giving a shoutout to the @londonirish rugby team members who came out to watch practice today. @Saints are practicing at the London Irish RFC Training facility. #SaintsInLondon ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/Ruq1gFWOYT — Todd Graffagnini (@NTGraff) September 29, 2022

Pub life is an essential part of English culture. The Horse and Guardsman, a pub in Whitehall, is welcoming Saints fans.

The Barrowboy and Banker, just across London Bridge, even had a Pro Football Hall of Famer pouring pints.

We have landed @barrowboybanker pub, we're here all week! Will YOU be coming down❔#VikesVisitUK pic.twitter.com/G3SCSgbqNU — Minnesota Vikings UK (@UKVikings) September 28, 2022

Fans traveling to the game could take the London Underground metro system. Trains and stations have been decorated with pictures of Winston and Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

Saints receiver Marquez Callaway loves Big Ben. He even has a tattoo of the iconic tower at the north end of the Houses of Parliament.

It wasn't in tattoo form, but another landmark, Trafalgar Square, was lit up with logos of the teams that will play in London this season.