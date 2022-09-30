OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens will have Jason Pierre-Paul to go after Bills quarterback Josh Allen, after all.

Shortly after Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to talk about Pierre-Paul's availability, the three-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher said Friday that he will be suiting up against Buffalo. Pierre-Paul signed a one-year deal with the Ravens on Monday and has practiced all three days.

"I'll be ready this Sunday," Pierre-Paul said. "I will definitely be ready."

This is great news for the Ravens, who have placed three outside linebackers on injured reserve and likely will be without Justin Houston (groin injury). Pierre-Paul and Odafe Oweh are the only healthy outside linebackers on Baltimore's 53-man roster.

From 2016 to 2020, Pierre-Paul recorded 46 sacks, which was the ninth-most in the NFL over that span. But Pierre-Paul finished with 2.5 sacks last season, his fewest in six years, because he was playing with one healthy shoulder.

Pierre-Paul said he tore his rotator cuff, biceps and a small muscle in his upper back last year, which limited him for the final 15 weeks of the season. He underwent shoulder surgery this offseason.

"I basically got a whole new shoulder," Pierre-Paul said. "I feel way totally better. I did what I could do for the team [last year]. But not having two shoulders is a big thing. Can't push. Can't grab. Can't snatch. But I can do all of that now."

Pierre-Paul missed the last three games of last season and the first three of this season. Sunday will mark his first game since Dec. 19, 2021.

"My energy is going to say it all, especially when it comes to game day," he said. "My energy is going to take over and you're going to see the reason why everybody loves me and would like to have me on their team. I'm pretty sure everybody knows that by now. But we'll see. It's only a matter of time."