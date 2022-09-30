Field Yates and Stephania Bell examine Romeo Doubs' role in the Packers' offense going into Week 4. (1:23)

A quarterback's best friend on the field is likely the left tackle protecting him. For Aaron Rodgers, that BFF is David Bakhtiari, the two-time All-Pro offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers.

Friday is Bakhtiari's 31st birthday.

A group of Packers fans touring Lambeau Field on Friday got a surprise and a chance to celebrate Bakhtiari's big day.

Rodgers went out into the stadium concourse where the tour group was and led the fans in singing "Happy Birthday" to the nine-year NFL veteran.

It's David Bakhtiari's birthday and Aaron Rodgers made sure this group of #Packers fans knew during their Lambeau Field tour.



Everyone just sang Bakhtiari 'Happy Birthday'. pic.twitter.com/zN1rhdW9PZ — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) September 30, 2022

The two longtime Packers players are legitimately close off the field.

In March, according to TMZ, the four-time MVP quarterback officiated Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, California. In 2021, Bakhtiari gave Rodgers a customized luxury golf cart. The two have also attended Milwaukee Bucks games together.

Coming off a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, in which Bakhtiari finally returned to full action after suffering a torn ACL in 2020, the 2-1 Packers host the New England Patriots on Sunday.