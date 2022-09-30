        <
          Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers leads fans in singing 'Happy Birthday' to David Bakhtiari

          3:51 PM ET
          • Jeremy WillisESPN.com

          A quarterback's best friend on the field is likely the left tackle protecting him. For Aaron Rodgers, that BFF is David Bakhtiari, the two-time All-Pro offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers.

          Friday is Bakhtiari's 31st birthday.

          A group of Packers fans touring Lambeau Field on Friday got a surprise and a chance to celebrate Bakhtiari's big day.

          Rodgers went out into the stadium concourse where the tour group was and led the fans in singing "Happy Birthday" to the nine-year NFL veteran.

          The two longtime Packers players are legitimately close off the field.

          In March, according to TMZ, the four-time MVP quarterback officiated Bakhtiari's wedding in Santa Barbara, California. In 2021, Bakhtiari gave Rodgers a customized luxury golf cart. The two have also attended Milwaukee Bucks games together.

          Coming off a 14-12 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, in which Bakhtiari finally returned to full action after suffering a torn ACL in 2020, the 2-1 Packers host the New England Patriots on Sunday.