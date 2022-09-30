The joint concussion protocol of the NFL and NFL Players Association is facing serious questions Friday, one day after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion and was briefly hospitalized during his team's 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred with 5 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa's head hit the ground when he was sacked by Bengals defensive lineman Josh Tupou. Tagovailoa's arms grew rigid and his fingers curled in what appeared to be a "fencing response." Medical officials placed him on a stretcher and wheeled him to an ambulance.

The timing of the concussion ignited renewed scrutiny of the hit Tagovailoa took four days earlier in Miami when he was shoved to the ground by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano after throwing a pass. Tagovailoa grabbed his head and then stumbled after getting off the ground. The Dolphins originally labeled it a head injury but then later attributed the stumble to ankle and back injuries and allowed him to finish the game after he cleared an evaluation at halftime.

The NFL and NFLPA are investigating that decision through a process that includes interviews with all medical staffers involved, as well as Tagovailoa himself.

"We'll have all of those interviews," NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills told the NFL Network. "We'll review all of the video, we'll review all of the data. And the purpose of that review is to make sure that the concussion protocol was followed."

Let's take a closer look at the issues surrounding Tagovailoa's condition, his next steps and what consequences -- if any -- will arise from an NFL/NFLPA investigation. -- Kevin Seifert

After the hit in the Bills game, what happened at halftime?

Tagovailoa's stumble after hitting his head on the ground suggested a display of gross motor instability -- which, according to the NFL's concussion protocol, required him to be taken directly to the locker room for evaluation. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa insisted that a back injury he suffered earlier in the game was to blame for the stumble. The quarterback said Monday he had passed his evaluation for a concussion at halftime Sunday and was cleared to return to the game.

McDaniel said on Monday if "any red flag" popped up during the evaluation, Tagovailoa would not have played. He added that the team and an unaffiliated neurological consultant went "above and beyond" to the point where Tagovailoa was "annoyed" at the amount of questions he was asked about a potential head injury. The Dolphins initially reported him questionable to return with a head injury but later said it was ankle and back injuries. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques