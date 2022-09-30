​​Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, who was diagnosed with a form of leukemia in July, surprised the nurses and patients who have supported his recovery with an evening at NRG Stadium on Monday.

The 2022 second-round pick from Alabama gave the group a tour of the stadium and gifts and concluded the night by serving them dinner in the team café. The gesture was to show appreciation for the support they've provided Metchie throughout his cancer treatment.

"It's a blessing to be a blessing. I think keeping that in the back of your mind is always a great thing and a great way to keep your spirits up and keep going," Metchie III said on the Texans' team website. "Just knowing that no matter what situation you're in, how down you are or up you are, that it's always a blessing to be able to be a blessing to somebody else."

"Life always deals you a card. It's all about how you respond to it, how you face it."



On Monday, John Metchie III surprised his hospital family with a special evening at NRG Stadium to thank them for their support throughout his cancer treatment. pic.twitter.com/dnppQuuAqi — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 30, 2022

Metchie is on the non-football illness list and is unlikely to play this season, but he has been around the Texans' facility working out while he recovers. He has also occasionally been present at Texans practices, which has given teammates a nice morale boost.

"We've been praying for John and watching him deal with a tough illness, but it's good for the team to see him back in the full," Texans coach Lovie Smith said on Aug. 23. "He is family. Everybody, of course, realizes what John is going through. A visual means an awful lot. That special smile that he has, it was good for everybody to see it today."