NEW YORK -- Bears kicker Cairo Santos did not travel with the team on Saturday and is listed as questionable for Chicago's Week 4 matchup at the New York Giants.

Santos missed practice on Thursday and Friday because of personal reasons. The Bears worked out three kickers on Friday and signed Michael Badgley to the practice squad on Saturday. Badgley was then elevated to the active roster along with running back Darrynton Evans.

Santos made field goals from 47 and 50 yards, as well as a 30-yard game winner, in Chicago's 23-20 victory over Houston. He is 4-for-4 on field goals and 4-for-6 on PATs this season.