GREEN BAY, Wisc. -- Already without starting quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots will also be without leading receiver Jakobi Meyers against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, the team announced.

This marks the second straight game that Meyers will miss because of a knee injury, but his 13 receptions are still a team high, reflective of his status as a go-to target.

In Meyers' absence last week, veteran DeVante Parker emerged as a top option with five receptions for 156 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He was targeted 10 times. Nelson Agholor, Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Kendrick Bourne round out the receiver depth chart.

Meanwhile, veteran Brian Hoyer is set to start at quarterback in place of Jones as the Patriots (1-2) vie to avoid being under .500 through four games in consecutive seasons since 2000-2001.

Hoyer has lost his last 11 starts, dating to the 2016 season, which is the longest active losing streak in the NFL. The Packers, meanwhile, have won 14 straight regular-season home games, which is the longest active winning streak.