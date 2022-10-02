Los Angeles Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks with a groin tear, sources told ESPN.

Bosa underwent surgery Thursday -- one day after being placed on injured reserve -- for the same injury that his brother Nick Bosa suffered at Ohio State.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said this past week week that Bosa is "not returning in the near future" but that the four-time Pro Bowler is "optimistic and ready to attack it."

Even if Bosa is able to return later this season, he likely will not continue operating as a top-flight edge rusher given the timeline by which a player's performance is expected to return after a surgery like Bosa's.

Without Bosa, the Chargers will turn to Chris Rumph II and linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who has played the edge. The Chargers also claimed Derrek Tusza on waivers this past week.

Bosa has 1.5 sacks in three games this season and has 59.5 career sacks in seven seasons with the Chargers, who visit the Houston Texans on Sunday.