THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Los Angeles Rams guard David Edwards has entered the concussion protocol and will not play on Monday night after telling the team that he "was a little bit foggy," head coach Sean McVay said on Saturday.

"Obviously, you can't be too careful with some of these things," McVay said. "We went through the protocol, he'll be in concussion protocol right now, and so as a result of that, he'll be out for the game.

"But it was great for him to be able to kind of communicate. We took the right steps, especially, with the situation that occurred on Thursday. But really just in general, regardless of whether or not that happened with [Miami Dolphins QB] Tua [Tagovailoa], [it's] something we take very serious and I appreciate him handling it the right way."

On Thursday night, Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher after his head hit the turf late in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and discharged later that night.

Just four days earlier, in the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa left the game after hitting his head on the ground. He was taken to the locker room and tested for a concussion but returned to the game.

McVay said the situation with Tagovailoa has brought "heightened awareness" to the concussion protocol.

"Whether that happened or not would have zero to do with our approach with David Edwards," McVay said. "But I know there's been a lot of, I don't want to say speculation, but a lot of questions in that situation and particular brought light to a lot of questions.

"I feel really good about the processes and the procedures that have been in place since I've been here and in this role as it relates to the communication with the medical group. I know the NFL's doing everything in their power to do the right thing by the players and I fully believe that."

McVay said "there's a good chance" that guard Bobby Evans will replace Edwards against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.