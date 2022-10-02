Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson plans to play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns despite an injured knee, but he will not know for sure until he tests the injury in pregame, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Referring to Patterson's status, the source said, "It's close."

Patterson, who is listed as questionable, sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning Friday on a limited basis.

He is coming off a career-best 141-yard rushing performance, also scoring a touchdown to help the Falcons beat the Seattle Seahawks 27-23 for their first win of the season. Patterson is the third-leading rusher in the NFL with 302 yards.

Atlanta returns home for the first time since Week 1 to face Cleveland.