Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, listed as questionable for Sunday's home game against the Arizona Cardinals due to a thigh injury, is likely to play, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

McCaffrey had missed two practices last week with the quad injury, a sign he might not be at full strength. But he returned to practice on a limited basis on Friday and ran, cut and caught passes during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media inside the team's bubble.

"He looked good out there today," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. "Unless something comes up, I'm sure he will give his best chance to go. We are very hopeful."

When asked how he felt and if he expected to play Sunday, McCaffrey replied: "I feel great."

McCaffrey has missed 23 of 33 games over the past two seasons due to injuries.

ESPN's David Newton and The Associated Press contributed to this report.