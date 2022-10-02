The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are optimistic that wide receivers Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee), both listed as questionable, will be able to play when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bucs plan to test both players' injuries before the game and team doctors will make the final decision on their status, the sources said.

Godwin has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1 at the Dallas Cowboys -- his first game back since suffering a torn ACL and MCL against the Saints in Week 15 last year.

Coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Jones was limited all week, and his availability would all depend on how he feels over the next 48 hours.

The Bucs headed back to Tampa on Friday after spending most of the week in Miami Gardens due to Hurricane Ian.