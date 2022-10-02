Myles Garrett's shoulder injury, suffered in a single-car crash this past week, is expected to hinder the Cleveland Browns star for the next two to four weeks, a source told ESPN.

Garrett has been diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and a right biceps strain after the crash last Monday, when police say his 2021 Porsche left the road, struck a ditch and hit a fire hydrant before flipping over several times.

The shoulder sprain is considered the more significant of the two injuries, according to the source, although the biceps strain also could impact Garrett for multiple weeks. The injuries may not prevent Garrett from returning to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5, but he is expected to feel the effects of the injuries for up to a month.

Garrett has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons after initially being listed as questionable. The three-time Pro Bowler was released from an Akron, Ohio, hospital Monday night after the crash and has cleared the concussion protocol, according to the Browns.

Garrett, 26, also suffered cuts and bruises from the crash and told reporters Friday that he popped a blood vessel in his left eye, which was still visibly red. He said he was "definitely grateful" to be alive and that he was "recovering pretty quickly" from injuries.

"Definitely grateful to be here," Garrett said. "With what I saw right after. ... The pictures. It was a helluva event."

Garrett crashed his car near Wadsworth, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which has reiterated that impairment by drugs or alcohol is not suspected. A female passenger who was in the vehicle also was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries. Garrett and the woman both were wearing seat belts.