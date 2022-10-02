Zach Wilson touchdown catch on trick play helps Jets extend lead over Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The New York Jets used some trickeration Sunday to score a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers -- their version of the Philly Special.

On a second-and-goal from the 2, quarterback Zach Wilson handed the ball to wide receiver Garrett Wilson on a jet sweep - a play they like to use. Garrett Wilson, running to the left of the formation, flipped it to wide receiver Braxton Berrios, who was coming from the opposite direction. Berrios tossed the ball to a wide-open Zach Wilson, who slipped out of the backfield and into the end zone.

It gave the Jets a 10-0 lead in the second quarter.

It was a great example of a coordinator (Mike LaFLeur) fooling an opponent by going against a tendency -- a basic jet sweep.

It was the first touchdown reception of Wilson's career and Berrios' first TD pass. The score was also the first touchdown catch ever by a Jets quarterback, though Mike White caught a two-point play last year on a similar play against the Bengals.

