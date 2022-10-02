Ravens' Lamar Jackson avoids sack, completes pass tipped by Mark Andrew to Devin Duvernay

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson turned what should have been a sack into a 21-yard pass, continuing a first half where he has outdueled Josh Allen.

In the second quarter, Jackson wrangled himself out of the grasp of Bills outside linebacker Von Miller and threw deep along the left sideline. Tight end Mark Andrews went over the back of linebacker Matt Milano, tapping the ball in the air to wide receiver Devin Duvernay.

The Ravens capped that drive with a 51-yard field goal by Justin Tucker, extending their led to 20-3 over the Bills. Through four drives, Jackson is 11-of-13 (84%) for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Jackson took 6.47 seconds on that throw, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That is Jackson's most time to throw on any completion this season.