DETROIT -- The Seattle Seahawks built a 24-15 halftime lead over the Detroit Lions with brilliant play from Geno Smith and their offense. Their defense, up and down over the first 30 minutes, wasted no time in the third quarter getting in on the action.

On the opening play, rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen undercut a crossing route, picked off Jared Goff and raced 40 yards to the end zone for a touchdown that extended Seattle's lead to 31-15. It's the second straight week with an interception for Woolen, a fifth-round pick from UTSA who earned a starting job out of training camp.

Per ESPN Stats & Information, Woolen's pick-six was the Seahawks' first defensive touchdown since 2019, when Quandre Diggs had a pick-six against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle's 39-game streak without a defensive TD was the third-longest active streak entering the day behind the Lions (45) and Las Vegas Raiders (43).

Rashaad Penny was next up, getting a mulligan and taking advantage of it in a big way.

After the Lions cut Seattle's lead to 31-23 in the third quarter, the Seahawks drove into Detroit territory and faced a third-and-16 play from the 36 after an intentional grounding penalty on Geno Smith backed them up 10 yards. The Lions forced Smith into an incompletion on third down, but Smith lingered on the field as Jason Myers and the kicking team trotted on for what would be a 54-yard try.

After a delay, officials awarded Seattle the do-over, explaining that they had shut the play down due to a clock issue. On the ensuing snap, Penny took a handoff and raced through Detroit's defense for a 36-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks a short-lived 38-23 lead.