PITTSBURGH -- Trailing at halftime on a lackluster performance by their offense, the Pittsburgh Steelers made an inevitable move at quarterback Sunday, replacing Mitch Trubisky with rookie Kenny Pickett.

The crowd at Acrisure Stadium roared with approval when Pickett, drafted 20th overall, trotted onto the field for the Steelers' first possession in the second half against the New York Jets, who held a 10-6 lead.

Pickett's first NFL series ended with an interception, a long pass for wide receiver Chase Claypool that was picked off by safety Jordan Whitehead. It was his first NFL pass attempt. He scored his first NFL touchdown on his second series, converting a quarterback sneak on third-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Trubisky was largely ineffective in the first half, completing 7 of 13 passes for 84 yards and an interception.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin defended Trubisky after last week's loss to the Cleveland Browns, saying after the game that he was definitively standing by Trubisky. After seeing his offense sputter Sunday, managing only two field goals (including a 59-yarder as the half expired), Tomlin tried to spark his team by inserting the former Pitt star.