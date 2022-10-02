Colorado has fired head coach Karl Dorrell and defensive coordinator Chris Wilson after starting the season 0-5, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

Colorado's latest loss was a 43-20 defeat to Arizona on Saturday. Dorrell said after the game he didn't think his latest loss was his last game with the Buffaloes.

"No, I'm not concerned about that," Dorrell said. "We've got to keep going, keep finding ways to get these guys to play better. We're going to look at anything and everything."

Dorrell finishes his time at Colorado with an 8-15 record in 23 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.