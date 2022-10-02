Lions' Jamaal Williams goes 51 yards for his second touchdown against Seahawks

DETROIT -- With the Detroit Lions trailing the Seattle Seahawks 31-15 midway through the third quarter, running back Jamaal Williams gave the home crowd at Ford Field something to cheer about after bursting up through the middle for a 51-yard touchdown run with 6:30 left in the third quarter.

Williams slammed the football down and let out a load roar once he reached the end zone for the second time of the day.

With D'Andre Swift out, Williams was prepared for a larger role as the featured back entering the contest against Seattle. He has lived up to the task, as his two touchdowns brought the Lions within 31-23.

He joined Adrian Peterson (2020) as the only Lions players with multiple rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games over the last 10 seasons.