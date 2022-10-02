INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tennessee Titans lost rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks for the rest of Sunday's game when he went down in the fourth quarter of the team's 24-17 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Burks caught a pass and tried to fight for extra yards as a Colts defender fell on Burks' left ankle.

The Titans tried to run Cody Hollister out to replace Burks on the next play, but he was forced out of the huddle. Burks hobbled off the line of scrimmage on the next play and then went down. The Titans' training staff helped him off the field and straight to the bench before a cart came and took him into the locker room.

Burks was on crutches and his left foot was in a walking boot when he left the locker room.

Burks was the No. 18 overall pick by the Titans in April's draft. Tennessee selected him soon after it traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. Burks has eight receptions for 115 yards this season.