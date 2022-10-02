Josh Allen whips a short pass to Isaiah McKenzie, who strolls into the end zone for a touchdown. (0:17)

BALTIMORE -- Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did not return to the team's 23-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens after being placed in the concussion protocol Sunday.

Wide receiver is now a position of concern for the Bills. Fellow slot receiver Jamison Crowder was carted off the field with a towel on his head and his left leg in an air cast. He also did not return after suffering the ankle injury. Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was not active Sunday after suffering a high ankle injury in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Only three other Buffalo wide receivers -- Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and rookie Khalil Shakir -- were active.

McKenzie suffered his injury in the third quarter after catching an 8-yard pass over the middle on third down. Multiple defenders were near McKenzie to make the tackle, and teammates immediately called over the athletic training staff to look at the receiver, who initially appeared to be motionless on the field.

The Bills' starting slot receiver sat up about a minute later and then jogged off the field and straight into the locker room.

McKenzie had four receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. After going down 20-3 in the second quarter, Buffalo bounced back in the second half to earn the victory.