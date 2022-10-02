Daniel Jones rushes in for both Giants touchdowns in the first half. (0:40)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones left Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears with an ankle injury and returned only because backup Tyrod Taylor was forced from the contest when he was evaluated for a concussion.

Jones was injured on a third-quarter sack, with his left ankle appearing to get caught under Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Jones remained in the game for the remainder of the series (two running plays), but the decision was made to pull him from the contest.

Jones tried to run sprints on the sideline under the supervision of the medical staff. He was noticeably limping and temporarily removed from the game. The Giants considered his return questionable at the time.

After Taylor took a big hit while running for a first down in the fourth quarter, Jones was forced to return. The Giants, however, did not allow him to throw a pass for the remainder of the contest.

Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half. He finished 8-of-13 passing for 71 yards.

Taylor went 1-of-3 passing for 11 yards with an interception in his two series. He played 12 snaps before leaving with the injury.