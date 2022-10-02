GREEN BAY, Wis. -- New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer, who was starting in place of the injured Mac Jones, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers on the second series after taking a hard hit on a sack.

Hoyer was evaluated for a head injury and, at the start of the second quarter, the team announced he wouldn't return.

Rookie Bailey Zappe, the fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky, took over for Hoyer.

The Patriots don't have any other quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. One of their emergency options, receiver Jakobi Meyers, is inactive for Sunday's game due to a knee injury.

On the play Hoyer was injured, Packers linebacker Rashan Gary surged off the edge against right tackle Isaiah Wynn and barreled into the 36-year-old QB.

Hoyer went into the pop-up blue medical tent on the sideline, and after about five minutes, emerged from the tent and walked to the locker room for further evaluation. Hoyer had directed a 10-play, 56-yard opening drive that culminated in a 37-yard field goal to give the Patriots an early 3-0 lead.

He was playing in place of Jones, who suffered a high left ankle sprain at the end of a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.