Jets, Seahawks, Vikings among Week 4's top NFL Twitter trolls

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season has delivered on high-scoring affairs, surprising performances and, of course, trolling on and off the field.

The action also raised a few questions, including: Should the Minnesota Vikings play in London more often?

Minnesota has a perfect 3-0 record across the pond in just as many stadiums -- Wembley, Twickenham and Tottenham.

This game was the Vikings' narrowest margin of victory in London, as they survived a back-and-forth fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints that included Saints kicker Wil Lutz nailing a 60-yard field goal and lining up for a 61-yard game-tying attempt.

Along with its 28-25 win, Minnesota also notched the first troll of Sunday.

Sippin on the Saints tea(rs) pic.twitter.com/qoZKspzueK — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 2, 2022

Ahead of Week 1, the Steelers claimed to have "black Air Force energy" after head coach Mike Tomlin gifted the team with the aforementioned sneakers.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, that energy was short-lived and the team has lost three consecutive games. The Jets sent the Steelers a not-so-subtle reminder after their 10-point comeback victory.

Just as everyone predicted (not), there was a barn burner in Detroit as the Seahawks and Lions recorded the most combined points and total yards in a game this season.

Don't let the Lions' 1-3 record fool you, because they currently lead the NFL in scoring, but it still wasn't enough to stop Seattle from getting its first win (and troll) on the road this season.

After trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, Houston's second-half surge brought it within three points of tying things up in the final frame. Still, the Chargers' 27 first-half points were more than the Texans' total after four quarters, and their social account celebrated accordingly.

Marcus Mariota completed only seven passes on Sunday, but that proved to be enough for the win. The Falcons posed a question to Super Bowl LVII halftime performer Rihanna in their celebratory postgame Twitter post -- and they might have to wait until February for a response.