Las Vegas Raiders score first defensive touchdown in three years

LAS VEGAS -- Call it karma. Because after Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson had Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy make a motion at him as if he was too short to guard him, Robertson had a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

The 5-foot-8 Robertson was the biggest player on the field when Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III was hit by Duron Harmon and Matthew Butler in a pile after a 7-yard gain up the gut, and the ball popped into Robertson's hands. Robertson zigged and zagged for the score.

It was the Raiders' first defensive TD in three years. It was Gordon's fourth fumble of the year and second recovered by an opponent.

The Raiders took a 16-10 lead on the play as kicker Daniel Carlson missed the PAT.