LAS VEGAS -- Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was taken to the locker room on a cart Sunday after he suffered a right knee injury in the Broncos' first play of the second half.

Williams, who entered the game as the Broncos leader in carries and rushing yards, stayed down on the field after a 1-yard loss. Trainers checked his right knee before he was helped to the injury tent on the Broncos' sideline.

Williams was not able to put his full weight on his leg as he was helped to the sideline. A few minutes later he was taken to the Broncos' locker room on a cart and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Broncos trailed the Raiders 19-16 at the time.

Mike Boone replaced Williams in the Broncos' lineup on that drive. Melvin Gordon III had split time with Williams over the first three games of the season, but Gordon fumbled in the second quarter and the Raiders' Amik Robertson returned it 68 yards for a touchdown.

It was Gordon's fourth fumble of the season -- the Broncos have lost two of them. Gordon did get some carries in the Broncos' next possession.

But if Williams' injury forces him to miss significant time it will force the Broncos to make an adjustment. Williams, a second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2021 draft, came into the game with 175 yards on 37 carries over the season's first three weeks and was the Broncos' second-leading receiver with 15 catches over those three games.

He had 28 yards on 10 carries Sunday before his injury.