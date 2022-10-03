TAMPA, Fla. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes added to his collection of unusual touchdown passes in the second quarter on the road Sunday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former MVP of the league hit running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire with a 2-yard pass that was anything but the norm. Mahomes was chased out of the pocket, did a 360 spin to avoid pressure and wound up pushing the ball to an open Edwards-Helaire in the back of the end zone to give the Chiefs a 21-3 lead.

It was Mahomes' second touchdown pass on the night.