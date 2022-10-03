Stephen A. Smith sounds off on Baker Mayfield for his play as well as his comments to the media. (2:28)

Despite Baker Mayfield's struggles with the NFL's lowest-ranked offense, the Carolina Panthers will not be able to turn to Sam Darnold anytime soon.

Darnold is eligible to be activated off injured reserve Monday but is not close to being fully recovered from the high ankle sprain he suffered in late August, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

It's still "going to be a while" before Darnold will be able to return, the source said.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Darnold won't be ready to come off IR this week, but said, "maybe next week.''

Mayfield has the NFL's lowest QBR through four weeks at 15.4, and his 55.4 completion percentage is third worst in the league, only better than that of two 2021 first-round draft picks -- the Chicago Bears' Justin Fields (50.7) and the San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance (48.4), who is out for the season with an ankle injury.

Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals dropped the Panthers to 1-3. Mayfield committed three turnovers, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

Mayfield, the top overall pick in the 2018 draft, has thrown for 747 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions after winning a training camp competition with Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, for the starting quarterback job.

Darnold suffered his injury in the Panthers' preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills. Darnold had his own struggles as the Panthers' starting quarterback last season, when his total QBR of 33.2, ranked 29th among qualified quarterbacks.

Scoring points has been a problem throughout Rhule's tenure as the Panthers' coach. Carolina is 1-26 in 37 games under Rhule when the opponent scores at least 17 points, which includes a streak of 24 consecutive defeats, according to NFL Network.

With Darnold and 2022 draft pick Matt Corral, who is out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, on IR, PJ Walker is the only other active quarterback on the Panthers' roster.

"Baker is our quarterback," Rhule said Monday.

ESPN's David Newton contributed to this report.