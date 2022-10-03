BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Bills' injury bug is continuing to spread, this time to the wide receiver position.

Slot receiver Jamison Crowder has a broken foot, per an NFL Network report, but tests are ongoing. He is expected to miss significant time.

Crowder was injured during the Bills' 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens when returning a punt. He was carted off the field with his left leg in an air cast. Crowder was on crutches after the game Sunday.

Signed by the Bills as a free agent this offseason, Crowder has six receptions for 60 yards. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie won the slot receiver battle in training camp, but Crowder has still played a significant role in the offense.

McKenzie suffered a concussion in the win against Baltimore, while wide receiver Jake Kumerow has a high ankle injury. Tavon Austin is among the wide receivers on the team's practice squad.