Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine has undergone the first of two procedures to repair his fractured left leg, the team confirmed Monday afternoon.

The second procedure is expected to take place Tuesday at a hospital in London, where he will remain until the "appropriate time," according to the team.

Cine suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Vikings' 28-25 victory over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Members of the team's medical staff accompanied him to a local hospital, and one staff member will remain with Cine until he returns to the States.

"Head Coach Kevin O'Connell and members of the Vikings organization have been in constant communication with Lewis, who is in great spirits," the team said in a statement.