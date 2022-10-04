Stephen Curry explains on the ManningCast how his viral "night night" gesture came to be. (1:07)

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday.

In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.

For much of the game, Jefferson was matched up against Saints Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore. Let's just say Jefferson won the matchup. According to Pro Football Focus, Jefferson was targeted 10 times with Lattimore covering him. He had seven catches, five of which went for 10 or more yards. One of those catches was a 39-yard reception that set up Minnesota kicker Greg Joseph's 47-yard, game-winning field goal.

"Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game, pretty much was a one-on-one battle the majority of the game," Jefferson said after the game. "I was telling [Minnesota coach Kevin O'Connell] the whole game we should throw it up, give me a chance to go up and make a big play."

Monday night, Jefferson channeled Allen Iverson's famous step over Tyron Lue in the NBA Finals to get another shot at Lattimore.