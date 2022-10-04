The Houston Texans released starting tight end Pharaoh Brown, who led the team's tight ends in catches (seven) and yards (72), sources confirmed to ESPN.

Brown started three games but missed the 34-24 Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers because of a hip and shoulder injury.

The emergence of 2018 third-round pick Jordan Akins, whom the Texans brought back to the organization on their practice squad on Aug. 31, along with the signing of O.J. Howard on Sept. 1 made Brown expandable.

On the season, Akins has five catches for 64 yards with a touchdown and Howard has five catches for 72 yards with two touchdowns.

The news of Brown's release was first reported by Pro Football Network.