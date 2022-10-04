Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier will undergo surgery on his right knee Thursday, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Roullier, who was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 20, waited for the swelling in his knee to subside before getting a second opinion. However, the belief all along was that he'd eventually need surgery. One source said Roullier would not return this season.

Roullier tore his MCL in a 36-27 loss to Detroit on Sept. 18. His loss is a bad one for Washington, which is now on its third starting center after backup Wes Schweitzer suffered a concussion a week later. Nick Martin, signed on Sept. 20, will make his second consecutive start when Washington (1-3) hosts Tennessee (2-2) Sunday.

The Commanders' line also could be minus right tackle Sam Cosmi, who will visit a doctor Tuesday to determine the extent of a hand injury. It's uncertain whether he'll miss any games. If Cosmi can't play, Cornelius Lucas would start.

Washington made a change at right guard during a 25-10 loss at Dallas on Sunday, inserting Saahdiq Charles for Trai Turner. The latter missed most of training camp with a quad injury and did not play well.

The offense also could be minus rookie receiver Jahan Dotson, who injured his hamstring Sunday and could miss a week or two, according to coach Ron Rivera.