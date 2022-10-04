INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is hopeful he'll be able to play Thursday night against the Denver Broncos despite a badly twisted right ankle suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The All-Pro running back said Tuesday he is rehabbing furiously and has seen definite improvement since Sunday.

"I definitely do plan to play, but if you can't go you can't go," Taylor said. "That's why you have to get as much treatment as you can."

Taylor was wearing a boot on his right lower leg during Tuesday's light practice, during which he was a spectator. Taylor is not at risk for further injury based on what team doctors have told coach Frank Reich.

"From what I understand, the discussions that I've had, that's not a concern at this point," Reich said. "It's an injury where he's not ready to go right now, but we'll see if he'll be ready to go Thursday night."

Taylor added that a turf toe injury that limited him during practice last week has improved.

"Definitely still dealing with that, but it's in a good spot now," Taylor said. "The main thing right now is getting that ankle back to 100 percent."

Elsewhere, Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a broken nose in addition to the concussion he was diagnosed with after Sunday's game. Reich said that aspect of Leonard's injury could impact his return to the lineup separately from the concussion, but the team can't determine that until the significant swelling subsides and doctors can see the extent of the damage.

The latest setback for Leonard comes just as he was making his season debut after offseason back surgery and figures to further test his patience.

"He's the heart and soul of who we are," Reich said. "I feel terrible for him. He worked so hard to get back. It means so much to him. The team success means so much to him. That's what I've come to appreciate."