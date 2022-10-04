FRISCO, Texas -- With Jake McQuaide suffering a torn triceps in last Sunday's win against the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys are making their first in-season change at long snapper since 2005.

The Cowboys added Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad after workouts at The Star on Tuesday, according to a source, and plan on calling one up to the active roster for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Overton was recently on the Rams' practice squad, while Addington played for the Houston Gamblers of the USFL.

McQueen had not missed a game in his career, dating back to 2011 with the St. Louis Rams.

Brett Maher has made 10 of 11 field goal attempts through four games. Despite a 22-yard punt off the side of his foot vs. Washington, Bryan Anger has been among the better punters in the league with 10 kicks downed inside the 20.

The last time the Cowboys had to make an in-season change at snapper came in 2005, when L.P. Ladouceur replaced Jon Condo. Ladouceur went on to play 253 straight games, the second-longest streak in team history, before the Cowboys signed McQuaide as a free agent in 2021.

With Dak Prescott appearing likely to miss a fourth straight game following thumb surgery, the Cowboys could use McQuaide's roster spot on quarterback Will Grier. The team used up the last of his practice-squad elevations with the Commanders game, so Grier needs to be added to the 53-man roster in order to be available against the Rams as Cooper Rush's backup.