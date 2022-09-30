NFL Week 5 injury report: Updates on Kyle Pitts, Myles Garrett and others

Mike Greenberg lays out the reasons he is picking the Cardinals to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season. (2:09)

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and injuries have already impacted the depth charts of several teams.

The Atlanta Falcons put running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve after he underwent a knee procedure Monday. Patterson is out for a minimum of four weeks, but head coach Arthur Smith said the Falcons expect him back "sooner rather than later."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still recovering from a thumb injury, but owner and general manager Jerry Jones hasn't ruled him out for the Sunday contest against the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. If Prescott can't go, Cooper Rush, who is 3-0 as the starter this season, will continue under center.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara expects to play against the Seattle Seahawks this week. On Wednesday, he said he's "feeling great, healthy, ready to roll" after missing last week with a rib injury. However, both quarterback Jameis Winston (back) and receiver Michael Thomas (toe) missed practice this week.

Our NFL Nation reporters have the latest updates on key players ahead of the action:

Injury: Hamstring

Pitts missed every practice this week and has been ruled out for the game against Tampa Bay. While Pitts, who has 10 catches for 150 yards this year, hasn't had the production many expected over the first month of the season, the attention he has drawn from opposing defenses has helped open up the Falcons' offense.

With Pitts out and running back Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve, Atlanta's primary offensive option will be rookie receiver Drake London. At tight end, a combination of Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser and Feleipe Franks will replace Pitts.

At running back, a committee of Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley and Avery Williams will fill in for Patterson.

-- Michael Rothstein

Injury: Foot

Bateman, the Ravens' No. 1 wide receiver, is out for the Sunday showdown with the Bengals. He injured his foot in the third quarter last Sunday and didn't play in the fourth quarter. Devin Duvernay becomes Lamar Jackson's top target on the outside. Duvernay is only averaging 43 yards receiving per game but is tied for third in the NFL with three touchdown catches.

-- Jamison Hensley

Injury: Ribs

Starting safety Poyer will miss his second game of the season after fellow safety Micah Hyde went out for the year with a neck injury suffered in Week 2.

Poyer, the AFC Defensive Player of the Week, is dealing with a rib injury from his second of two fourth-quarter interceptions vs. the Baltimore Ravens last week. Backup safety Jaquan Johnson is expected to start in his place.

Dawson Knox, TE

Injury: Foot and hamstring

Knox will miss his first game of the year after dealing with multiple injuries early in the season. He did not participate in practice all week and head coach Sean McDermott said the team will "hopefully get [Knox] back in the next week here." After the Bills host the Pittsburgh in Week 5, they will travel to the Kansas City Chiefs before the team's bye week.

-- Alaina Getzenberg

Injury: Ankle

Higgins was limited at practice throughout the week but is trending toward playing Sunday. Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday that he "feels positive" about Higgins and TE Hayden Hurst (groin) being able to play against the Ravens. Taylor said the practice limitations are to ensure Higgins and Hurst can feel as good as possible Sunday.

-- Ben Baby

Injury: Shoulder, bicep

After sitting out last weekend's game in Atlanta following a car crash, Garrett will return Sunday against the Chargers. Garrett practiced all week, and though he was limited, he was removed from the injury report Friday. Fellow DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle), meanwhile, finally returned to practice Friday after sitting the past two games. Clowney is listed as questionable for Sunday.

-- Jake Trotter

Injury: Chest

Peters was hurt Thursday in practice and could need a couple of weeks to get back onto the field. The injury doesn't impact the Cowboys at the starting spot with Connor McGovern continuing at left guard, but it does affect their depth. Peters has played a handful of series the past two games as the Cowboys ramp up his work after he signed before the season opener. Last week was somewhat like a second preseason game for Peters in terms of snaps played. With McGovern there full time, the Rams could use Aaron Donald over him all the time instead of moving him to different spots. Since 2017, Donald as a pass rush win rate of 18.9% vs. the Cowboys and has just one sack in four games.

-- Todd Archer

Injury: Shoulder and ankle

For the second straight week, the Lions will be playing without Swift, their most dynamic playmaker. Detroit will rely on Jamaal Williams as the featured back until Swift is healthy enough to return, likely after the bye week.

Injury: Ankle

St. Brown was off to a record-breaking start to the season before suffering an ankle injury during Week 3 at Minnesota then missing the Week 4 game versus Seattle. He missed the Wednesday and Thursday practices before returning for the Friday session on a limited basis. He's listed as questionable to play at New England on Sunday.

-- Eric Woodyard

Injury: Quad

Fatukasi is out this week with a quad injury. He has been a key part of the team's run defense, which led the NFL through the first three weeks at 55 yards per game. However, the Jaguars struggled in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, giving up 210 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is coming off the first 100-yard game of his career and is 10th in the NFL in rushing with 313 yards.

-- Michael DiRocco

Injury: Hamstring

The hamstring injury Allen suffered in Week 1 is continuing to linger and he will not play Sunday against the Browns. It's the fourth consecutive game Allen will miss, and the Chargers could be especially thin at receiver with receiver Joshua Palmer questionable because of an ankle issue.

-- Lindsey Thiry

Injury: Concussion

With Perryman back on the field after missing two-plus games with an ankle injury suffered in the opener, the Raiders defense looked significantly faster and better organized last week. Then the Pro Bowler suffered a concussion after five tackles, including two for a loss, in just 11 snaps. With an extra day to prepare for the Monday night game at Kansas City, the Raiders signed Blake Martinez, who has experience in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's system, to the practice squad. With Perryman out, Divine Deablo has worn the green dot communications helmet.

-- Paul Gutierrez

Injury: Knee

After missing the past two weeks, Meyers expressed confidence that a return to action was imminent. Meyers believed he was close last week, and if he gets the green light Sunday against the Lions, it would be a boost to an offense that is likely to be without QB Mac Jones and TE Jonnu Smith, who are both doubtful with ankle injuries.

-- Mike Reiss

Injury: Back

Andy Dalton will start for the second straight week as the Saints try to get Jameis Winston healthy.

Alvin Kamara, RB

Injury: Ribs

Kamara will return to the Saints' lineup after he missed last week dealing with a rib injury.

Michael Thomas, WR

Injury: Toe

Thomas will miss a second straight game with a toe injury. The only other question is wide receiver Jarvis Landry, who didn't practice Friday. But coach Dennis Allen said he feels good about Landry playing despite his "questionable" status.

-- Katherine Terrell

Injury: Shoulder

Brown is expected to make his Jets debut after spending the first four games on injured reserve, although he still must be activated from IR before 4 p.m. Saturday. RG Alijah Vera-Tucker, who made an emergency start last week at left tackle, could start at right tackle as the Jets try to get their best five linemen on the field.

-- Rich Cimini

Injury: Shoulder

Quarterback Jalen Hurts' blind side could be more vulnerable than usual Sunday against Arizona, with Mailata unlikely to suit up. The team's No. 2 left tackle, Andre Dillard, is still making his way back from forearm surgery, meaning the duties likely fall to Jack Driscoll, who hasn't started a game at that spot since his freshman year of college in 2016.

-- Tim McManus

Injury: Shoulder

Walker is listed as questionable for Sunday at New Orleans after showing up on the injury report as limited Thursday. The rookie second-round pick has been Seattle's RB2 behind Rashaad Penny. His status takes on added significance with the Seahawks already down one running back in Travis Homer, who is on IR. If Walker is out, Seattle's backfield would be down to Penny and DeeJay Dallas, necessitating a practice-squad call-up.

-- Brady Henderson

Injury: Hip

Dupree re-aggravated a hip injury against the Colts. The injury had already caused Dupree to miss a game two weeks ago and he didn't practice at all this week. Not having Dupree will take away from Tennessee's depth at outside linebacker, and the team will also be without Ola Adeniyi against the Commanders. The Titans used Joe Jones at outside linebacker last week but he has also been ruled out. Newcomer Mario Edwards found some success as a down lineman on the outside in tandem with Denico Autry, who moved to defensive tackle.

-- Turron Davenport

Injury: Leg, knee

Robinson practiced for the first time since being shot twice in his right leg Aug. 28. Coach Ron Rivera said Robinson had a good week of practice, and if he feels good Saturday after three days of work, then there's a good chance he'll play Sunday. He'd likely be on a limited snap count.

Jahan Dotson, WR

Injury: Hamstring

Dotson was ruled out for the Sunday game because of a hamstring injury suffered in a Week 4 loss at Dallas. It's not a surprise considering Rivera said he could miss a week or two, but it is a blow.

Logan Thomas, TE

Injury: Calf

Thomas didn't practice Friday because of a previously undisclosed calf issue. He'll participate in the walk-through Saturday and test his leg in pregame warmups Sunday. Regardless, rookie tight end Cole Turner will be activated for the first time this season. If Thomas plays, Washington will go with four tight ends with receiver Jahan Dotson out.

-- John Keim