Deebo Samuel trolls Jalen Ramsey and Los Angeles Rams

Deebo Samuel went off against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football -- and he isn't letting Jalen Ramsey forget about it.

In the second quarter in San Francisco, the 49ers wideout scored on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo that ended up being one of the most memorable plays of the game, which the 49ers won 24-9.

Samuel recorded 51 yards after the catch on the touchdown and actually ran 79.7 total yards, per NFL Next Gen Stats. It was also the longest passing touchdown the Rams have allowed since Week 7 of last season (D'Andre Swift, 63 yards).

He evaded nearly the entire Rams secondary -- Ramsey included -- during his scamper to the end zone, and had a fairly level-headed answer when asked about the play after the game.

"It was just me and the ball out there," Samuel said. "I just go out and break some tackles like I do all the time."

He made a celebratory post about it Tuesday that seemingly singled out Ramsey in particular.

Including the playoffs, Samuel has scored five touchdowns against the Rams since 2021 -- tied for the most by any player against any team since the start of last season.

"I always feel that Deebo [can step up and make big plays]," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Regardless of the practice, he had a good week, but he tends to do that especially versus them."

Ramsey caught wind of Samuel's post and didn't seem too thrilled, but his displeasure didn't affect Samuel's jovial mood.

Amnesia? — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 4, 2022

Quit krying💁🏾‍♂️........

Enjoy the game.

Take what come with it pic.twitter.com/RX9FCgEnzP — Deebo (@19problemz) October 4, 2022

The 49ers and Rams will meet again Oct. 30 in Inglewood, California.