DK Metcalf has a relatable problem, and Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are an all-weather threat. We learned about that and some other nuggets of information from our NFL quotes of the week.

"Rain, sleet, or snow -- the Eagles train to go!"

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, in a postgame speech after the team's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eagles are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL

"That clinch walk wouldn't have made it!"

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, on riding the injury cart to make it to the bathroom in time during Sunday's win against the Detroit Lions

"I don't know what he was doing out there, I just went right by him. He was just backpedaling, I was like 'What's going on?'"

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, on breaking Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's tackle for a long touchdown on Monday Night Football.

"This isn't a QB controversy because Dak makes too much."

Richard Sherman, via "The Richard Sherman Podcast," on Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. The Dallas Cowboys have gone 3-0 since Rush took over for Prescott, who was injured in Week 1.

"Ain't no question, im the answer!"

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, making fun of New Orleans Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore with the "Allen Iverson stepping over Tyronn Lue" meme.