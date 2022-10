Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn, who has led the team in tackles over the last two seasons, was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, the team announced Wednesday.

As a result, Chinn will miss at least the next four weeks.

Chinn, 24, left Sunday's game against Arizona after just six snaps and did not return. He has 20 tackles and a sack this season.

The Panthers filled the roster spot by elevating safety Juston Burris from the practice squad.