BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett returned to practice Wednesday, for the first time since crashing his car Sept. 26.

The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher sat out Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons after suffering left shoulder and right biceps injuries in the accident.

"He's a big part of what we do, so good to have him back out there," coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Stefanski said the team would see how much Garrett could do in practice, "then get a good feel for where he is." But returning to practice puts Garrett potentially on track to return for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garrett suffered a left shoulder sprain and a right biceps strain as well as cuts and bruises after his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported over the weekend that Garrett's shoulder injury is expected to hinder him for the next two-to-four weeks.

Garrett was issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle." According to the crash report, Garrett was driving 65 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit. The Ohio State Highway Patrol called that "unsafe speed for the type of roadway" he was on, which contributed to the accident. Garrett was released from an Akron, Ohio, hospital the same day of the crash, later that night.

Garrett did not make the trip to Atlanta with the team.

Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, meanwhile, missed his second straight game in Atlanta with an ankle sprain. Clowney did not practice Wednesday. Stefanski said he didn't know when Clowney would be able to practice again, but said he's hopeful it could be later this week.

Garrett and Clowney have combined for 4.5 of Cleveland's eight sacks this season.

"I think they are both on two different progressions, and we'll treat them as such," Stefanski said. "See how Myles looks today and then obviously just kind of wait and see with Jadeveon."