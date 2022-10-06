PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles kicker Jake Elliott is expected to miss Sunday's game at the Arizona Cardinals with a right ankle injury, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, who was signed to Philadelphia's practice squad earlier this week, is expected to kick Sunday.

Elliott suffered the injury late in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday when he was run into by cornerback Tyson Campbell during a 43-yard field goal attempt -- a hit that drew a roughing the kicker penalty. Elliott limped off the field but managed to reenter the game and connect on a 28-yard field goal later in the drive.

Elliott was seen in the locker room Wednesday with a wrap around the ankle area on his kicking leg. He was not walking with a noticeable limp. His absence is not expected to be long-term.

Left tackle Jordan Mailata, meanwhile, missed his second consecutive day of practice with a shoulder injury Thursday. Reserve Jack Driscoll, who replaced the injured Mailata during Sunday's game, has been practicing at left tackle this week.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) was working off to the side during the portion of practice open to reporters Thursday. He missed last week's game and is iffy for Sunday. Guard Isaac Seumalo exited the Jags game with an ankle injury but has been practicing in a limited capacity this week.