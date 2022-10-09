Stephen A. Smith and Keyshawn Johnson debate Aaron Rodgers' chances of returning to the Super Bowl. (2:24)

Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos got things started on Thursday.

The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers continue the league's international series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.

But before teams faced off on the gridiron, players made fashion statements on the pregame red carpet. Plenty of styles were on display, such as casual, relaxed and business professional.

Here's a look at the best fits from Week 5 in the NFL:

London looks

Saquon has arrived 😎 pic.twitter.com/IhYBopPGEa — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022

Kayvon locked in 🔐 pic.twitter.com/1mACceS32k — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022

The fit 🥶 pic.twitter.com/0cdLfP0plb — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022

London looks 💯 pic.twitter.com/l9RyIbBqlZ — New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022

Thursday Night Football

Quarterback Russell Wilson came dressed in a cozy jacket, and offensive tackle Garett Bolles put his viral tackle attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders on a T-shirt -- with a motivational message.