Week 5 of the NFL season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos got things started on Thursday.
The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers continue the league's international series at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday morning. On American soil, divisional battles are aplenty, with six such matchups this weekend.
But before teams faced off on the gridiron, players made fashion statements on the pregame red carpet. Plenty of styles were on display, such as casual, relaxed and business professional.
Here's a look at the best fits from Week 5 in the NFL:
London looks
No. 12 in Tottenham 😎 #NYGvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/FT8GLsTuHB— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2022
Cobb clocking in ⏰@rcobb18 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/TMKjqPurbt— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2022
Euro steppin' onto the scene.@PrestonSmith94 | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/GkSmSkjDif— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 9, 2022
Saquon has arrived 😎 pic.twitter.com/IhYBopPGEa— New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022
Kayvon locked in 🔐 pic.twitter.com/1mACceS32k— New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022
The fit 🥶 pic.twitter.com/0cdLfP0plb— New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022
London looks 💯 pic.twitter.com/l9RyIbBqlZ— New York Giants (@Giants) October 9, 2022
Thursday Night Football
Quarterback Russell Wilson came dressed in a cozy jacket, and offensive tackle Garett Bolles put his viral tackle attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders on a T-shirt -- with a motivational message.
October 6, 2022
10/10. No notes, @gbolles72 😅 pic.twitter.com/GsBiz8b3BP— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 6, 2022
For 3️⃣3️⃣ 🧡 pic.twitter.com/qG17L84o2V— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 6, 2022
Prime time = Show time. pic.twitter.com/rUgJQI6WPx— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 6, 2022