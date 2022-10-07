The Week 5 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup.

Additionally, ESPN Stats & Information provides a big stat to know and a betting nugget for each contest, and our Football Power Index (FPI) goes inside the numbers with a matchup rating (on a scale of 1 to 100) and a game projection. ESPN researcher Kyle Soppe hands out helpful fantasy football intel, as well. Finally, Seth Walder and Eric Moody give us final score picks for every game. Everything you want to know is here in one spot to help you get ready for a loaded weekend of NFL football.

Let's get into the full Week 5 slate, including another London showdown (Giants-Packers), Kenny Pickett's first start, Jalen Hurts vs. Kyler Murray and an AFC North meeting between the Bengals and Ravens. It all culminates with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Raiders and the Chiefs on ESPN. (Game times are Sunday unless otherwise noted.)

Jump to a matchup:

NYG-GB | ATL-TB | PIT-BUF

DET-NE | CHI-MIN | MIA-NYJ

LAC-CLE | SEA-NO | TEN-WSH

HOU-JAX | SF-CAR | PHI-ARI

DAL-LAR | CIN-BAL | LV-KC

Thursday: IND-DEN

9:30 a.m. ET | NFL Network

Spread: GB -8.0 (41)

What to watch for: This could be a nightmare matchup for the Packers' defense. It ranks in the bottom third of the NFL in yards allowed per carry (5.0), and the Giants -- with the NFL's leading rusher, Saquon Barkley -- run it at the second-best clip in the league (5.8 yards per carry). It prompted Packers coach Matt LaFleur to say this week that defensive coordinator Joe Barry needs to have his players "play more physical" and "in certain situations you might have to put an extra defender in the box." -- Rob Demovsky

Bold prediction: Aaron Rodgers throws for 300-plus yards and at least three touchdowns. Rodgers hasn't topped 255 yards passing this season, and the Giants have the eighth-ranked pass defense. But New York also hasn't faced a quarterback like Rodgers and has a pedestrian 9.0 sacks and a 29.0% pressure rate, per NFL Next Gen Stats. This could be Rodgers' breakout game. As Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said of the Packers QB, 'It's like owning a python and saying, 'Don't worry about it, he won't bite.'" -- Jordan Raanan

Stat to know: Rodgers is averaging 6.2 air yards per attempt, his fewest through four games since becoming a starter in 2008. His 43.1 QBR this season is also his worst through the first four games in that same time frame.

Injuries: Giants | Packers

What to know for fantasy: Barkley has more than 20 carries or a rushing TD in all four games this season and leads the league in percentage of team offense accounted for (40.4%). See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Over the past 15 seasons, teams favored by at least seven points in international games are 7-0 ATS (6-0 ATS in London). Read more.

Moody's pick: Packers 31, Giants 14

Walder's pick: Packers 24, Giants 12

FPI prediction: GB, 86.9% (by an average of 13.5 points)

Matchup must-reads: How Saquon Barkley and AJ Dillon became the 'Quad Kings' of the NFL ... Landon Collins, Giants finalizing deal, sources say ... Packers' Aaron Rodgers wanted longer London trip ... Rodgers: 'This way of winning, I don't think, is sustainable'

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Spread: TB -9.5 (47)

What to watch for: The Bucs are on a rare two-game slide and are 0-2 at home so far this season, while the Falcons have won two straight. The Bucs also gave up an uncharacteristic 189 rushing yards in their 41-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week -- the most they've surrendered since 2018. Getting back to what they do best -- stopping the run -- is paramount this week. On the other side of the ball, Tom Brady said his shoulder is fine, but former Falcon Julio Jones' status is up in the air after missing the second half last week because of a knee injury. -- Jenna Laine

Bold prediction: The Falcons, with no Cordarrelle Patterson and against a good run defense, will manage to once again top 150 rushing yards with Tyler Allgeier leading the way. Allgeier and Caleb Huntley will handle the majority of the work with Patterson (knee) on injured reserve, and the two young backs will alternate to cause problems for the Buccaneers. Atlanta has rushed for at least 179 yards in three of its four games. -- Michael Rothstein

Stat to know: Brady's only three-game losing streak in his career came from Weeks 4 to 8 in 2002, his second season as a starter.

Injuries: Falcons | Buccaneers

What to know for fantasy: When you see "Brady vs. Atlanta," you likely think about the Super Bowl comeback, but that's not going to help you. What will help you is the fact that the GOAT is averaging 28.0 PPG as a Buccaneer against the Falcons. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Atlanta is 4-0 ATS this season, all as an underdog. Atlanta is the only team this season undefeated against the spread. Read more.

Moody's pick: Buccaneers 34, Falcons 14

Walder's pick: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 13

FPI prediction: TB, 85.9% (by an average of 12.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Falcons put Cordarrelle Patterson on IR ... Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles explains handling of TE Cameron Brate's concussion ... Veteran WR Cole Beasley retires after 11 NFL seasons

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Spread: BUF -14.0 (46.5)

What to watch for: Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to make his first career start against a Bills defense that is tied with the San Francisco 49ers for giving up the fewest yards per game (234.5). Pickett was picked off three times while playing in the second half last week vs. the Jets, and his ability to make good decisions on the road will go a long way against a defense tied for the league lead in interceptions (seven). -- Alaina Getzenberg

Bold prediction: Bills RB Devin Singletary will have his first 100-yard game of the season. With a banged-up Steelers defense that has struggled since T.J. Watt's Week 1 injury, this game has the potential for any number of Buffalo offensive superlatives. But let's put the bold in bold prediction. The Bills aren't known for a traditional ground game, but the Steelers' defense is giving up an average of 131.5 rushing yards per game. Because of the injuries in the Steelers' secondary, Josh Allen is primed to jump out to a big lead early and then let the ground attack go to work to run out the rest of the game. -- Brooke Pryor

Stat to know: Allen has accounted for all 12 of the Bills' offensive touchdowns this season (either pass or scored).

Injuries: Steelers | Bills

What to know for fantasy: Najee Harris averaged over 4.0 yards per carry for the first time this season last week, but he failed to record a reception in Pickett's NFL debut. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Last season, first-round quarterbacks making their first career starts went 0-5 ATS. Read more.

Moody's pick: Bills 34, Steelers 17

Walder's pick: Bills 30, Steelers 10

FPI prediction: BUF, 86.2% (by an average of 13.0 points)

Matchup must-reads: QB Kenny Pickett, Steelers begin work to get on 'same page' ... The Steelers' 2022 quarterback journey, and what happens next

play 0:43 Why Devin Singletary is trending up in fantasy Mike Clay explains why Bills RB Devin Singletary is a lineup lock if you have him on your roster.

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Spread: NE -3.0 (45.5)

What to watch for: The Patriots have given up 325 rushing yards on 51 carries (6.37 on average) over their past six quarters, while the Lions rank first in the NFL in average yards per rush (5.9) and sixth in total rushing yards per game (164). New England's slide has coincided with losing DT Lawrence Guy (shoulder), who might be ready to return. That would help against a Lions offensive line featuring three solid first-round picks in left tackle Taylor Decker (2016), center Frank Ragnow (2018) and right tackle Penei Sewell (2021). -- Mike Reiss

Bold prediction: Lions running back Jamaal Williams will rush for at least two touchdowns. No, Williams isn't the greatest running back of all time -- or possibly even the best overall on his team -- but he has proven to be consistent and durable behind a strong offensive line. He will etch his name in the record books, joining Jim Brown in 1958 as the second player in league history to score multiple touchdowns in four of the team's first five games. Even without D'Andre Swift, the Lions' ground attack is rolling, and that won't stop against New England. -- Eric Woodyard

Stat to know: Jared Goff is tied for the lead in passing touchdowns with 11. That is tied for most through four games in his career (2018).

Injuries: Lions | Patriots

What to know for fantasy: T.J. Hockenson had 24.2 fantasy points through three weeks before exploding for a career-best 39.9 points last week against the Seahawks. The Patriots have allowed a league-high five touchdowns to tight ends this season. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Detroit has covered six straight road games, but it is 0-10-1 outright in its past 11 road games (0-9-1 under Dan Campbell). Read more.

Moody's pick: Lions 27, Patriots 24

Walder's pick: Lions 31, Patriots 17

FPI prediction: NE, 56% (by an average of 1.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Lions' defense holding them back ... LB Jamie Collins joins Patriots for fourth time ... Swift likely out again vs. Patriots, source says

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Spread: MIN -7.5 (44)

What to watch for: The Vikings' defense has given up 1,054 passing yards this season, seventh-most in the NFL, as it meanders through the adjustment process to coordinator Ed Donatell's 3-4 scheme. The Bears, however, are the league's least-equipped team to exploit that shortcoming. Through four games, they have collected an NFL-low 390 passing yards -- the fourth fewest by any team at this point in a season since 2000. -- Kevin Seifert

Bold prediction: Kirk Cousins will have another three-interception day against the Bears' defense, akin to the last time the Vikings played against Matt Eberflus in Indianapolis, where Cousins recorded a 15.7 passer rating and three picks. This scheme has not changed and is bolstered on the back end by Eddie Jackson, who leads the NFC in interceptions with three in four games. Chicago knows how dangerous Minnesota's run game can be, so they'll stack the box to try to take away Dalvin Cook and make Cousins beat them with his arm. -- Courtney Cronin

Stat to know: The Vikings have allowed at least 300 yards in 12 straight games dating back to last season. While they are struggling in the passing game, the Bears are third in the NFL in rushing yards (709).

Injuries: Bears | Vikings

What to know for fantasy: Darnell Mooney hauled in 17 of 25 targets for 183 yards when playing the Vikings last season. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Chicago is 4-12 ATS as an underdog since the start of last season. Justin Fields is 3-9 ATS as an underdog. Read more.

Moody's pick: Vikings 24, Bears 10

Walder's pick: Vikings 28, Bears 13

FPI prediction: MIN, 81.9% (by an average of 10.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Bears designate WR N'Keal Harry for return; OL Cody Whitehair headed to IR ... Inside Kelly Kleine's historic journey, from Vikings to Broncos ... Justin Fields, Bears' struggling passing game looking for answers ... Vikings riding ups and downs as Cousins learns new scheme

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Spread: MIA -3.5 (46)

What to watch for: The Dolphins, aiming to put aside the Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy, hope to improve to 4-1 for the first time since 2003. QB Teddy Bridgewater is 2-0 lifetime against the Jets, who look to go over .500 for the first time since a 1-0 start in 2018. They're tied for fourth with 25 explosive pass plays (16-plus yards), and Miami's banged-up secondary is giving up huge chunks in the passing game (31st in yards). -- Rich Cimini

Bold prediction: Bridgewater with throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Tyreek Hill. The team has preached all week that their offense won't change much with the backup quarterback starting, and he'll prove them right come Sunday. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Stat to know: The Dolphins' 11-2 record since 2021 Week 9 is tied with the Chiefs for best in the NFL. They also rank No. 1 in both defensive efficiency and QBR allowed in that span.

Injuries: Dolphins | Jets

What to know for fantasy: Breece Hall has a touchdown or six catches in all four games this season and seems to be trending in the direction of a lineup lock. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Over the past five seasons, Miami is 13-7 ATS as a favorite. Read more.

Moody's pick: Dolphins 24, Jets 17

Walder's pick: Dolphins 26, Jets 10

FPI prediction: MIA, 55% (by an average of 1.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Dolphins' Mike McDaniel not fretting criticism over Tua Tagovailoa ... Inside Jets' trade pursuit of Tyreek Hill, and how they rebounded ... Dolphins say QB Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Week 5 game vs. New York Jets

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Spread: LAC -2.5 (47.5)

What to watch for: Justin Herbert finished with 398 passing yards in the Chargers' win over the Browns last season, the most Cleveland surrendered in any game in 2021. Herbert also totaled five touchdowns. While the Chargers' running game has struggled, Herbert will always be a threat in the passing game. But Browns RB Nick Chubb leads the NFL in rushing first downs and rushes of 10-plus yards. And the Chargers have allowed 5.4 yards per rush, the second worst in the NFL. So, these teams could have to rely on their defenses. -- Jake Trotter

Bold prediction: The Chargers have yet to put together a 100-rushing yard performance this season, but that will change Sunday against the Browns. The Bolts are averaging an NFL-low 64.5 rushing yards per game, while the Browns' defense is ranked 17th, allowing an average of 113 yards per game. -- Lindsey Thiry

Stat to know: Jacoby Brissett is fifth in both QBR (75) and completion percentage (74%) in home games this season.

Injuries: Chargers | Browns

What to know for fantasy: Austin Ekeler scored more fantasy points last week in Houston (34.9) than he did in the two weeks prior combined (31.7). The versatile back is now on pace for 115 catches this season. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Brandon Staley is 1-3 outright and ATS as a road favorite (won last week). Read more.

Moody's pick: Chargers 27, Browns 20

Walder's pick: Chargers 24, Browns 20

FPI prediction: LAC, 57.5% (by an average of 2.3 points)

Matchup must-reads: Chargers hope to get on track ... Browns' schedule gets difficult from now on ... Garrett back at Browns practice for first time since car crash

1 p.m. ET | FOX

Spread: NO -5.5 (46)

What to watch for: It looks like another week without Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas, which would mean Andy Dalton will likely take over again at quarterback. The Saints' problems are beyond the quarterback right now, as they are among the worst teams in the league in both penalties and turnover differential. The one thing that might help their offense is the return of running back Alvin Kamara, who said he's ready to roll this week. -- Katherine Terrell

Bold prediction: Ryan Neal will take over for Josh Jones in the starting lineup and spark Seattle's struggling defense with a game-changing takeaway. Neal has played well in the past while filling in for Jamal Adams and appears to be in line to get another opportunity, having replaced Jones in the fourth quarter of Seattle's win over Detroit. The Saints, meanwhile, have committed an NFL-high 11 turnovers -- including five interceptions in three games from Jameis Winston -- so the opportunity will be there. -- Brady Henderson

Stat to know: Geno Smith has a 77.3 completion percentage this season, the highest by any QB through a team's first four games of a season in NFL history (min. 125 attempts).

Injuries: Seahawks | Saints

What to know for fantasy: DK Metcalf had the big Week 4, but Tyler Lockett has benefited most from the overachieving of Smith ... more than 75 receiving yards in three straight games. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Smith is 23-15 ATS in his career, including 10-2 ATS in his past 12 starts and 5-2 ATS with Seattle. Read more.

Moody's pick: Saints 27, Seahawks 24

Walder's pick: Seahawks 19, Saints 16

FPI prediction: NO, 72.6% (by an average of 6.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: The Seahawks have needed every bit of Geno Smith's unlikely success ... Andy Dalton gave Saints' offense a spark, but bigger issues loom after 1-3 start ... ... Saints' Alvin Kamara (rib) expects to play against Seahawks

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Spread: TEN -1.5 (42.5)

What to watch for: Washington has done a nice job stopping the run the past two weeks against the Eagles and Cowboys, allowing an NFL-best 2.27 yards per carry and tying for second at 67 yards allowed during that stretch. The Commanders have allowed 1.17 yards after contact, also second best the past two weeks. But the Commanders' run defense will be severely tested by Tennessee running back Derrick Henry. He started slow, but has run for 199 yards combined the past two weeks and ranks third in the NFL in yards after first contact at 3.21 in that time. -- John Keim

Bold prediction: Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill will finish with 300 passing yards in a win over the Commanders. He will find a way to connect with a receiver group that will be missing first-round pick Treylon Burks. Tannehill had only two 300-yard passing games last season and has yet to have one this year. Washington's pass defense is allowing 259.8 yards per game, but 294 yards per game at home. -- Turron Davenport

Stat to know: The Titans have allowed a player to record six or more receptions in each of their four games this season. Commanders WR Curtis Samuel has 26 receptions this season, tied with Travis Kelce and Davante Adams for eighth most in the NFL.

Injuries: Titans | Commanders

What to know for fantasy: Henry didn't catch a single pass in the first two weeks but has eight (for 91 yards) over the past two weeks. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Washington has failed to cover in three straight games. Read more.

Moody's pick: Commanders 30, Titans 27

Walder's pick: Commanders 20, Titans 16

FPI prediction: WSH, 60.9% (by an average of 3.1 points)

Matchup must-reads: Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks exits game with leg injury ... Rivera OK with 'frustrations' amid 1-3 start ... Commanders patient with Wentz despite rough stretch ... RB Robinson returns to practice after being shot in robbery attempt

1 p.m. ET | CBS

Spread: JAX -7.0 (43.5)

What to watch for: Texans running back Dameon Pierce is coming off the first 100-yard game of his career (which included a 75-yard TD run) and ranks 10th in the NFL in rushing. The Jaguars were leading the NFL in rush defense until giving up 210 yards and four rushing touchdowns in a loss at Philadelphia last weekend. Expect the Texans to feed the Jaguars a heavy dose of Pierce, especially with run-game anchor Foley Fatukasi dealing with a quad injury. -- Mike DiRocco

Bold prediction: Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will have his best outing of the season with a 100-yard game. This season, Cooks has zero 100-yard receiving games and has averaged just 53 yards per game. But in Cooks' five career games against the Jaguars, he has averaged 120 yards with five touchdowns. That'll help the Texans continue their eight-game winning streak over the Jaguars. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Stat to know: Trevor Lawrence struggles under pressure, having the largest drop-off of any QB in QBR (-76) compared to when he's not pressured. When pressured, he ranks in the bottom of the league in QBR, completion percentage and yards per attempt.

Injuries: Texans | Jaguars

What to know for fantasy: Pierce has more than 100 scrimmage yards and a rushing score in consecutive games. His six catches last week against the Chargers are 60% of his grabs for the season. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: The past four times Jacksonville was a favorite, it lost the game outright, with three of those losses coming against Houston. Read more.

Moody's pick: Jaguars 34, Texans 14

Walder's pick: Jaguars 31, Texans 9

FPI prediction: JAX, 71.8% (by an average of 6.6 points)

Matchup must-reads: Texans release starting TE Pharaoh Brown ... After loss, the Jaguars look to rebound against AFC South ... How LSU and the SEC prepared Texans rookie Derek Stingley Jr. for the NFL ... Former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles says he 'quietly' retired

play 1:12 Is Trevor Lawrence's breakout fantasy game coming in Week 5? Mike Clay likes Trevor Lawrence as a viable streamer vs. the Texans this weekend.

4:05 p.m. ET | CBS

Spread: SF -6.5 (39)

What to watch for: Things have not being going well for Baker Mayfield. He has had 11 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, six more than any quarterback in the NFL this season. He has also been sacked 11 times, tied for the eighth most in the NFL. San Francisco's defense had seven sacks and 17 quarterback pressures on Monday night against the Rams. The 49ers are tied for second in the NFL in sacks with 15 -- which is not a good omen for Mayfield. -- David Newton

Bold prediction: San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa will have three sacks in his second career game against the Panthers. Bosa dominated Carolina in 2019 with three sacks and an interception. He is leading the NFL in sacks and pressures this year. What's more, it's Mayfield at quarterback for the Panthers this time, the same signal-caller Bosa made a point of terrorizing in 2019 with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Another big day could be in store for Bosa here, and don't be surprised if he brings back the "flag plant" celebration he used against Mayfield in that previous meeting. -- Nick Wagoner

Stat to know: The 49ers are 0-2 and averaging 10.0 points per game on the road this season -- and 2-0, 25.5 PPG at home. They haven't lost three straight road games since 2018.

Injuries: 49ers | Panthers

What to know for fantasy: Christian McCaffrey has set the bar so high that three straight games with more than 100 scrimmage yards isn't enough to put him in the good graces of fantasy managers. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Carolina is 3-15 ATS in its past 18 games. Read more.

Moody's pick: 49ers 27, Panthers 10

Walder's pick: 49ers 23, Panthers 14

FPI prediction: CAR, 56.2% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jimmie Ward year away from being among rarefied 49ers company ... Mayfield struggles, but Panthers don't have another option ... Nick Bosa says 49ers' defense has personnel to be 'best in the league' ... Mayfield takes blame for offense's struggles amid 1-3 start ... Darnold's return from IR not close, coach Matt Rhule says

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Spread: PHI -5.0 (49.5)

What to watch for: The Cardinals will have their work cut out for them passing and defending the ball. Philadelphia is allowing a league-low 4.75 yards per pass, and the Cardinals are ranked 30th in passing yards per play (5.37). Additionally, the Eagles are averaging a league-high 8.79 passing yards per play while the Cardinals are giving up 7.36, which ranks 25th in the league. -- Josh Weinfuss

Bold prediction: Arizona will double its sack total on the season and take Jalen Hurts down four times. The Cards are dead last in the league with four sacks entering Week 5. They're catching the Eagles' normally dominant offense at the right time, with left tackle Jordan Mailata (shoulder) and right guard Isaac Seumalo (ankle) dealing with injuries. Jack Driscoll, who hasn't started a game at left tackle since college, has been getting the work on Hurts' blind side this week. While he acquitted himself generally well in a tough spot when Mailata went down against the Jaguars on Sunday, Arizona should have some opportunities to affect the passer. -- Tim McManus

Stat to know: The Eagles are the only team to win the turnover battle in every game this season. They have an NFL-best plus-eight turnover margin.

Injuries: Eagles | Cardinals

What to know for fantasy: Marquise Brown has scored at least 12.8 fantasy points in every game this season and has at least 11 targets in three straight games. The role is great, but don't forget DeAndre Hopkins' suspension has just two weeks left on it. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Arizona is 19-9 ATS in September/October under Kliff Kingsbury (12-3 ATS in October). Read more.

Moody's pick: Eagles 30, Cardinals 17

Walder's pick: Eagles 23, Cardinals 20

FPI prediction: ARI, 56.4% (by an average of 1.8 points)

Matchup must-reads: Miles Sanders' emergence makes the Eagles so much better ... Defense keeps Cardinals afloat while offense figures it out

4:25 p.m. ET | FOX

Spread: LAR -5.5 (43)

What to watch for: Matthew Stafford has been sacked 16 times this season, which is tied for the second most in the NFL. Meanwhile, the Cowboys are tied for second in the league with 15 sacks and own the best pass rush win rate in the NFL (56.3%), according to ESPN Metrics powered by NFL Next Gen Stats. So it is possible things don't get better for Stafford this week. -- Sarah Barshop

Bold prediction: CeeDee Lamb will finish with more catches than Cooper Kupp. Through four games, Kupp has been targeted 54 times with 42 catches for 402 yards. Lamb has been targeted 42 times with 23 catches for 288 yards. The Cowboys will be the third pass defense the Rams have faced so far ranked in the top seven, and their varied pass rush will make life difficult for Stafford. With the return of Michael Gallup, Lamb will have chances to get away from Jalen Ramsey to make more plays. -- Todd Archer

Stat to know: The Rams have been outscored 44-3 with an NFL-worst minus-41 point differential in the fourth quarter this season -- they have outscored opponents by 17 in the first three quarters.

Injuries: Cowboys | Rams

What to know for fantasy: Tony Pollard averaged 3.0 catches per game through two weeks, but in the past two weeks, he has a total of 2 receiving yards. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Since the start of last season, Dallas is 9-1 ATS on the road and 13-2 ATS in conference games. Read more.

Moody's pick: Cowboys 23, Rams 20

Walder's pick: Rams 27, Cowboys 17

FPI prediction: LA, 65.1% (by an average of 4.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Jerry Jones: An 'injustice' not to give coach McCarthy credit ... Police report filed in Wagner tackle ... Cowboys D reaching elite levels of legendary Doomsday Defense? ... How drawing plays benefits McVay, others ... Markquese Bell capitalizing on Cowboys opportunity

play 1:59 Why Stephen A. is taking Micah Parsons over Aaron Donald Stephen A. Smith praises Micah Parsons for what he has done for Dallas.

8:20 p.m. ET | NBC

Spread: BAL -3.0 (48)

What to watch for: The Ravens have lost a franchise-worst five straight home games (by a total of 12 points), dating back to last season. This is the second-longest current home losing streak in the NFL behind the Cardinals, who have dropped seven in a row at home. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has excelled in his past eight road games, going 6-2 with 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. Thus, breaking the streak won't be easy for the Ravens. -- Jamison Hensley

Bold prediction: Ja'Marr Chase will have more than 125 receiving yards. Baltimore's defense has struggled, and the amount of damage opposing teams have done through the air bodes well for the Bengals and Chase, who has received extra attention from opposing teams this season. -- Ben Baby

Stat to know: Joe Burrow has 12 touchdowns on passes of 20-plus yards downfield since the start of last season. He is tied with Russell Wilson for the most in the NFL in that span.

Injuries: Bengals | Ravens

What to know for fantasy: With two games of seven-plus targets already this season, plus a TD reception in Week 4, Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst has potential. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Baltimore is 12-2-2 ATS when the line is between +3 and -3 since 2019 (Lamar Jackson's first full season as starter). Read more.

Moody's pick: Bengals 27, Ravens 24

Walder's pick: Ravens 30, Bengals 26

FPI prediction: CIN, 52.7% (by an average of 0.9 points)

Matchup must-reads: Burrow: Concussions come with the game ... The 61-0 streak is over: Why the Ravens are no longer the NFL's best closers

Monday 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Spread: KC -7.0 (51)

What to watch for: The Raiders might need to score a big number in order to win. Patrick Mahomes has been as good against the Raiders as any opponent, with a 7-1 record, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Last year alone, Mahomes threw seven touchdowns with no interceptions in two games as the Chiefs scored a combined 89 points. -- Adam Teicher

Bold prediction: Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson will have a takeaway against the Chiefs. Listed at 5-foot-8, 187 pounds, he stood tall against Denver last week with a 68-yard scoop-and-score TD and played tough defense against Jerry Jeudy. Meanwhile, Mahomes has thrown two interceptions, and the team has also lost two fumbles through four games. -- Paul Gutierrez

Stat to know: The Chiefs have won six straight home games on Monday Night Football with the last loss coming in 2004 against the Patriots.

Injuries: Raiders | Chiefs

What to know for fantasy: Derek Carr has completed over 70% of his passes in four straight games against the Chiefs and cleared 18 fantasy points in three of those contests. See Week 5 rankings.

Betting nugget: Mahomes is 7-1 outright and 6-2 ATS against Las Vegas. Read more.

Moody's pick: Chiefs 41, Raiders 24

Walder's pick: Raiders 30, Chiefs 27

FPI prediction: KC, 62% (by an average of 3.7 points)

Matchup must-reads: Raiders, Josh McDaniels savor first win vs. division rival, former employer Broncos ... Mahomes' 'Houdini' play leads Chiefs' bounce-back ... Without Tyreek Hill, Chiefs' receiving load shifting to tight ends and backs ... Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid 'stole the show' in TV ad