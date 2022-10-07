EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants left several key players, including wide receiver Kadarius Toney and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, in New Jersey when they traveled to London for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Toney (hamstring), Ojulari (calf), wide receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), rookie cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) did not practice Thursday and did not make the trip overseas. They will all miss this week's game.

Toney was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday but surprisingly wasn't on the field Thursday. This will be the receiver's third straight missed game.

"He's done everything we've asked," offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said earlier Thursday. "He's practiced hard when he's practicing. It's unfortunate, but he's one of those guys that does everything we asked and is working his tail off in the training room and in the meeting rooms. He does a great job with that."

The first-round pick last year out of Florida will now have missed 10 of 22 career games because of a variety of injuries. He has two catches for zero yards in two games this season.

The absence of Toney and Golladay leaves the Giants without much proven production at wide receiver. Sterling Shepard (knee) is already out for the season with a torn ACL and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) is likely to miss his fourth straight game because of a sprained MCL.

That leaves the Giants (3-1) with David Sills V, Richie James and Darius Slayton as their primary pass-catchers. Marcus Johnson is also likely to be activated off the practice squad.

Ojulari aggravated a calf injury in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. He originally hurt the calf late this summer. It kept him out for the first two games of this season.

The Giants will be without one of their most dangerous pass-rushers against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Ojulari had just picked up his first sack of the season against the Bears, a strip sack of Justin Fields that New York recovered.