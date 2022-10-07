The New York Giants will have their starting quarterback available Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. Daniel Jones (ankle) wasn't even given an official designation on the week's final injury report, meaning he's good to go and likely to start.

Backup Tyrod Taylor was ruled out after suffering a concussion in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears. Jones and Davis Webb, who will be elevated from the practice squad, will be the Giants' active quarterbacks against the Packers in London. New York doesn't have any other quarterbacks on its roster.

Jones suffered a sprained ankle when he was sacked in the third quarter against the Bears. He's been a limited participant in practice this week. But he told ESPN after Thursday's practice that he was "feeling better, getting better every day."

The Giants (3-1) held a light workout Friday morning after making the trip overseas to England. They will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

In addition to Taylor, wide receivers Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) and cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) were also ruled out.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) is questionable.

The biggest question with Jones was how much the ankle would limit his mobility. Jones' legs have been a big part of the Giants' offense and their top-ranked rushing attack. He is second on the team with 31 rushes for 198 yards with two touchdowns.

But Jones seemed to be moving well at practice this week. He took a large majority of the first-team reps at Thursday's practice, a Giants player told ESPN. That seemed to indicate that there was a strong chance that Jones would be able to start Sunday against the Packers.

New York coach Brian Daboll likely wanted to wait and see how Jones responded following the long overseas flight. The results were apparently positive given that Jones did not appear on the final injury report.

It's not going to be easy for Jones and the Giants' offense. They are down what was projected to be their top four wide receivers entering the season. Golladay and Toney didn't even make the trip, Sterling Shepard (torn ACL) is out for the season, and Robinson needs one more week before returning from a sprained MCL suffered in the opener against the Tennessee Titans.

New York is taking only three healthy wide receivers -- David Sills V, Richie James and Darius Slayton -- on the active roster into the contest. Marcus Johnson is also expected to be elevated from the practice squad.