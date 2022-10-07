MIAMI -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and will not travel with the Dolphins for this weekend's game against the New York Jets, while coach Mike McDaniel also would not give a definitive status on wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was added to the injury report this week.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa is "diligently going through the process" after suffering a concussion during the Dolphins' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

"There's several outside specialists that we're also utilizing," McDaniel said. "We'll just take it from there, but happy that he's, you know, you get to see him every day. It's nice when I walk down the hallway and I hear, 'what up, beast?' which is, for whatever reason, he calls me beast all the time. I don't think I give off the beast vibe, but we'll just take it day by day from there."

McDaniel said Tagovailoa will not be placed on injured reserve this weekend, leaving open the possibility of the quarterback returning to the field within the next four games.

Teddy Bridgewater will make his first start for the Dolphins with rookie Skylar Thompson operating as the primary backup.

Hill, who leads the NFL in receiving yards through four games, was limited in practice Thursday with a quad injury. McDaniel said the Dolphins are treating it and are hopeful that Hill will play Sunday, but the coach wouldn't divulge much more than that to his old friend, Jets coach Robert Saleh.

"I can see with 100% conviction that Tyreek will play or he won't play," McDaniel joked. "That's all Saleh is getting."