BEREA, Ohio -- Myles Garrett will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, less than two weeks after crashing his car Sept. 26.

The Cleveland Browns star pass-rusher practiced all week and was removed from the injury report Friday.

"Good to go," coach Kevin Stefanski said of Garrett. "Excited to have him back out there."

Garrett sat out Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons after suffering left shoulder sprain and right biceps sprain in the car accident when his vehicle went off the side of the road and flipped over.

Garrett has three sacks over the three games he's played.