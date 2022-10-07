METAIRIE, La. -- The New Orleans Saints (1-3) are preparing to start backup quarterback Andy Dalton against the Seattle Seahawks (2-2) on Sunday, according to coach Dennis Allen.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is doubtful after missing all three practices for the second straight week. Winston did not play in the Saints 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London last week because of a back injury.

"I think he's getting better. ... but I think the most important thing is to get him healthy so we're not riding that roller coaster each and every week," Allen said.

Allen said wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed last week's game, will also sit this week. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry is questionable after missing Friday's practice.

"Jarvis is listed as questionable but I actually feel pretty good about that," Allen said.

Running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't play last week, has already said that he feels good to go despite a lingering rib injury.

"I'm feeling great, healthy, ready to roll. So I'm going to be out there," Kamara said earlier in the week.

Dalton completed 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown in the loss last week. He was sacked twice.

"I feel pretty good about where I'm at in this offense and just the understanding of everything," Dalton said. "So, now for us, it's just going out and executing and making sure everybody is on the same page."