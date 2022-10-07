JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi will not play against the Houston Texans on Sunday because of a quad injury.

The team ruled Fatukasi out Friday. Receiver Zay Jones (ankle), linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (ankle) and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen (hamstring) are questionable.

Fatukasi has started all four games this season and has four tackles. He was a key part of the team's run defense, which led the NFL through the first three weeks at 55 yards per game.

However, the Jaguars struggled in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, giving up 210 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The Jaguars (2-2) now rank eighth in rush defense (93.8 yards per game).

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is coming off the first 100-yard game of his career and is 10th in the NFL in rushing with 313 yards.