Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery practiced again Friday in a limited capacity and is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Minnesota.

"He's looked good," coach Matt Eberflus said Friday. "It's positive, it's real positive, and he's looked good and is moving around well and has a good spirit about him. He has brightness in his eyes. I think he's excited about getting going."

Montgomery returned to practice Thursday after being held out of last Sunday's loss to the New York Giants with an ankle injury he sustained in Week 3.

Montgomery was limited Thursday and said his availability for Sunday's game would be a "game-time decision." He has rushed for 159 yards on 35 carries in three games for the 2-2 Bears.

The Bears also listed cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who returned to practice on Friday, as doubtful for Week 5 with a quad injury.

"We're hopeful and will have to wait the 48 hours," Eberflus said of Johnson's status for Sunday. "Wait and see where it goes. See how he progresses from there. We'll see where it is."